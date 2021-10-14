The world was shaken with the sudden demise of supposedly hale and hearty and, more importantly, the extremely fit-looking Sidharth Shukla. His untimely death at just the age of 40 shocked everyone, but obviously, none more than his immediate family and the love of his life, Shehnaaz Gill. The latter had maintained a stoic silence after Sidharth Shukla had passed away, but has now finally opened up on his loss in an interview with Bollywood Bubble while promoting her new Punjabi movie, Honsla Rakh. Also Read - THIS is helping Honsla Rakh star Shehnaaz Gill stay strong post Sidharth Shukla’s demise

Speaking about love and attachment, Shehnaaz Gill said that when we love someone, the emotional attachment we share with the person, with that attachment, she accordingly calculates the ratio. Revealing her thoughts fiirther about love she added that only a mother will know what a mother’s love is and she can feel that motherly emotion because her mother loves her that much. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Aryan Khan is not eating enough to avoid using jail toilet, Kareena Kapoor Khan to romance Prabhas and more

Well, quite a cryptic response we must say, but one that at least allowed her the opportunity to open up for the first time about Sidharth Shukla passing away. Also Read - Ahead of Honsla Rakh release, SidNaaz fans declare film ‘a HIT’, call Shehnaaz Gill ‘the next big thing’, ‘powerful performer’, ‘sensational’

Meanwhile, it looks like the actress and Diljit Dosanjh sure seemed to have formed a strong mutual admiration bond after working together in Honsla Rakh, which also costars Sonam Bajwa. And it's totally reflecting during the promotional campaigns for the movie, with the duo posting one quirky Instagram video after another. After uploading a video on 8th October, of pretending to beat , with Sonam Bajwa also joining in on the fun, the two then

posted another funny video. Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

It's clear that Shehnaaz Gill is trying her best to move on and continue living after boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise, and good for her. She'll continue to grieve and miss him however she deems fit, in her personal space. Siting in a corner, moping away, will achieve nothing, and we're sure Sidharth Shukla, too, wouldn't have wanted that.