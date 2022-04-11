Shehnaaz Gill has a huge fan following. Her pictures and videos go viral on social media within minutes. While she was a famous name in the Punjabi film and music industry, Shehnaaz became a household name after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Recently, Shehnaaz was clicked at the Mumbai airport and her fans couldn’t keep calm and wanted to click selfies with her. The actress happily posed with her fans and this gesture of Shehnaaz is winning the hearts. Check out the video below… Also Read - The Kashmir Flies: Sonu Nigam REVEALS he hasn't watched the Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher film and his reason is VALID

A netizen commented, "She is such a sweetheart girl very cute innocent down to earth pure soul #shehnaazgill." Another fan wrote, "She is very sweet she only calls her fans for selfie." One more fan commented, "So humble. Down to earth."

Shehnaaz was seen wearing lavender and white salwar suit, and her fans loved her simple avatar. A fan commented, "Uff kitni pyaari lag rahi hai yaar." One more fan wrote, "Simple elegant classy queen Girl of simplicity and humble."

The actress was in her village from the past few days, and was sharing pictures and videos from there. Recently, she also visited the Golden Temple, and shared a picture of the same on Instagram. Check out the post below...

Shehnaaz had also grabbed everyone’s attention with her Giddha dance moves. A couple of days ago, she had shared a video on Instagram in which she was seen doing Giddha with a few family members.

As Shehnaaz is back in Mumbai, fans of the actress are now expecting that she will soon announce her next project. She was last seen on the big screen in the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh, and she had made an appearance on Bigg Boss 15 Finale in which she gave a tribute to her very close friend Sidharth Shukla.