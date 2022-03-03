Shehnaaz Gill took to Twitter to post an adorable childhood pic. Her caption read, “When everything was so wonderful .and life was so simple !!” Fans are loving the picture. “Awww such a cutiieepiee,” wrote a fan. Another comment read, “Shehnaaz,just want to tell you that I love you with all my heart. And you are the most wonderful person to ever exist and you know that. Ily.” A fan who seemed to be a student wrote, “Haaye mene aise time pe phone liya I was studying n maan kiya dusra chap chalu karne se phele dhek lu ? Caught u on time ? chalo abhi bye kal fir boards hai.” Have a look at her post and some reactions below: Also Read - Naagin 6: These 5 popular TV actresses REJECTED Tejasswi Prakash's role in Ekta Kapoor's show

When everything was so wonderful .and life was so simple !! pic.twitter.com/9TJ9b54ANm — Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) March 3, 2022

Haaye mene aise time pe phone liya I was studying n maan kiya dusra chap chalu karne se phele dhek lu ? Caught u on time ? chalo abhi bye kal fir boards hai ?? — Aditi ᴰⁱᵛⁱⁿᵉ ˢᵃⁿᵃ✨ ? (@Naazian12) March 3, 2022

Shehnaaz,just want to tell you that I love you with all my heart. And you are the most wonderful person to ever exist and you know that. Ily. — ? (@Chalhatttt) March 3, 2022

during our childhood, no one tells us how life can be cruel to us. but you arose from all those turmoils and still standing head held high. that's life. it teaches us to be strong :) — ₚᵢyₐₐ៚ (@piyanodavinci) March 3, 2022

Everything will again be wonderful someday. Maybe not in the way it was, but in some other way. It will be wonderful, even if no longer simple. ♥️ — adeeba. (@TripsIsLove) March 3, 2022

Awww such a cutiieepiee ?????#ShehnaazGill — SHEHNAAZ OFFICIAL FC ✨ (@ShehnaazShineFC) March 3, 2022

Shehnaaz Gill was a part of Bigg Boss 15 finale in which she paid a tribute to Sidharth Shukla.