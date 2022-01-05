Late actor Sidharth Shukla was a strong supporter of Brahma Kumari spiritual movement in India. His mother is one of the followers and he also got Shehnaaz Gill to meet sister Shivani. Today, Shehnaaz Gill released a video in which she is conversing with sister Shivani. It is all about exchanging positive energy, loving yourself and having a good outlook towards life. During the conversation, Shehnaaz Gill remembered Sidharth Shukla and recalled how she used to ponder him to get her to meet sister Shivani. She then spoke about how one must not cry after one's passing away. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill talks to late Sidharth Shukla's Guru maa; #SidNaaz fans praise her sherni avatar – watch video

Shehnaaz Gill sweetly stated that people should cherish the memories of those who are no more and learn from the experiences that they have gained from them. She then said their journey has come to an end, and they have already taken birth in some new form. Referring to Sidharth, she said that his account with her has come to an end, may be it will continue later. She said, "Humari journey abhi hai, unki journey complete ho chuki hai. Unka kapda change ho chuka hai lekin woh kahin na kahin aa chuke hain..shakal unki change ho gayi hai but woh dobara iss roop mein aa chuke hain. Unka account mere saath abhi ke liye band ho gaya hai...phir may be continue hoga."

Shehnaaz Gill also spoke about the positive changes that she has witnessed after she came in contact with sister Shivani. She mentioned that she has learnt how to be deal with situations patiently. She stated that now she does thorough analysis before jumping into anything.

Shehnaaz Gill's conversation with sister Shivani has won the hearts of all. #SidNaaz fans are showering love on the actress.