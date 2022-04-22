Shehnaaz Gill REVEALS what Salman Khan means to her; doesn't want to address Shah Rukh Khan as 'sir'

Fans had a massive meltdown when Shehnaaz Gill was greeted by Shah Rukh Khan with a hug at Baba Siddique's Iftar party 2022. While people are still waiting for Shehnaaz and Salman's picture from the bash, she has revealed what Salman Khan means to her.