Shehnaaz Gill REVEALS what Salman Khan means to her; doesn't want to address Shah Rukh Khan as 'sir'

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Shehnaaz Gill's appearance was one of the major highlights at Baba Siddique's Iftar party 2022. She was shining in a silver traditional suit at the red carpet. Her special bonding with and was the most talked about topics on social media. Fans had a massive meltdown when Shehnaaz was greeted by Shah Rukh Khan with a hug and soon the pictures went viral on the internet. While people are still waiting for Shehnaaz and Salman's picture from the bash, the Shona Shona star has revealed what Salman Khan means to her.

Recently, Shehnaaz and comedian Tanmay Bhat got talking about their life mantras while reacting to the 1994 cult comedy . During their interaction, Tanmay asked Shehnaaz to describe her bond with Salman. To which, she replied, "Jab koi aapko appreciate karta hai, woh toh tumhari favourite list mein aata hai. To mujhe Salman sir na bohot jyada... matlab...he's confident. Unko pata hai ki kiske sath kya baat karni hai to kya milega. Aur wo bohot ache se handle karte hai situations."

When Tanmay further asked if she has been able to spend time with Salman personally, she replied, "Ye logo ko lagta hoga shayad but mai unse mili thi thodi der ke liye but jyada unse baat ni kar payi. Bohot shy thi na. But mai kabhi personally nahi mili." When Tanmay asked if she has his phone number, she said she doesn't. Shehnaaz then went on to say that she always addresses Salman Khan as sir out of respect and it will never be Salman Khan for her.

However, Shehnaaz begs to differ when it comes to addressing Shah Rukh Khan as sir. She said that she has always seen Shah Rukh Khan as Shah Rukh Khan on the big screen and never seen him personally. When Tanmay teased her saying that when she will meet SRK, she will automatically call him sir, Shehnaaz quickly retorted, "Nahi yaar, mujhe sir nahi bolna."

Talking about her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, Shehnaaz said, "Punjab mein rehti thi, main apni duniya mein rehti thi. , jab main iss badi si duniya mein aa gayi, maine socha, Shah Rukh Khan se itna pyaar sab karte hain, main kyun nahin karti pyaar? Maine unke pictures dekhi, main fan ho gayi."