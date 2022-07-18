Shehnaaz Gill says she is going to America with Sanjay Dutt; Is another film on the cards after Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali?

On Sunday, Shehnaaz Gill was spotted at the Mehboob Studio along with Sanjay Dutt. As she greeted the shutterbugs, she told them that she is going to America with Sanju baba.