Shehnaaz Gill has been in the news for her much-awaited Bollywood debut in 's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. On Sunday, she was spotted at the Mehboob Studio along with . As she greeted the shutterbugs, she told them that she is going to America with Sanju baba.

In a video shared by the paparazzi, Shehnaaz was seen dressed in a red dress with bell sleeves. She obliged them with photographs and even twirled when she was showered with rose petals. While flashing her vibrant smile, Shehnaaz told them, "Mai chali America Sanju baba ke sath."

Take a look.

Not long ago, Shehnaaz was at the receiving end of brutal online trolling for her behaviour with Salman at Arpita Khan Sharma's Eid party. Shehnaaz hugged and kissed Salman who even escorted her to her car.

While Shehnaaz loves all the adulation and popularity she has on social media, she feels that this fame is just a temporary phase. She believes that if she will keep working hard, this fame will last a little bit longer but she's completely aware that someday it will all go away. This is the reason why Shehnaaz says she lives in the present and doesn't want to spoil it by thinking about the future. She likes to live in the moment and that is what she enjoys.

According to reports, Shehnaaz is paired opposite singer-actor Jassie Gill in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She has a prominent role in the movie. They have a cute love story. The Farhad Samji directorial will see romancing Salman, while will romance Malvika Sharma. Shehnaaz was earlier paired opposite . However, he walked out of the film due to the creative differences at the last minute.