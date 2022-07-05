Shehnaaz Gill is loved by all. Ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 13, she has become everyone's favourite. Her stardom has witnessed splendid growth and now she is among the most celebrated celebrities in the TV industry. Shehnaaz Gill is also entering Bollywood now as rumours suggest that she is a part of Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. But well, one quality of Shehnaaz Gill that has remained constant all this while is entertainment. She knows how to entertain her fans and her recent vlog is proof of it. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Lindsay Lohan sparks marriage rumours; Jungkook and Charlie Puth in a BL relationship and more

Shehnaaz Gill flaunts her singing talent

In a video shared on YouTube, Shehnaaz Gill talks about several things including her make-up, movies she wants to do and much more. But the best part of the vlog is when she sings. The young diva sings Charlie Puth's We Don't Talk Anymore and then even started singing the same in Punjabi. She even sings Save Your Tears by Weeknd. It is entertaining to the core. Watch the video below:

Shehnaaz Gill on films

Talking about movies, Shehnaaz Gill expressed that she would like to do women-oriented films. The actress was quoted saying, "Koi bhi film milein lekin women-oriented mile kyunki women sabse strong hoti hain. Meri movie wohi maanugi jisme main akeli hongi."

Shehnaaz Gill's distraction

In the vlog, it got pretty clear that Shehnaaz Gill loves make-up. She mentioned that it is make-up that distracts her the most and she loves to carry her make-up kit wherever she goes. She is a self-thought artist when it comes to make-up. She also stated that she does not like to do much make-up but she likes to keep it. Talking about her fame, Shehnaaz Gill mentioned that she is enjoying the phase a lot. And joked that won't talk to anyone who does not do her tareef.