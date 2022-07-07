Shehnaaz Gill sings Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyaar Karega and points at the sky; SidNaaz fans miss Sidharth Shukla [Watch]

Shehnaaz Gill took to Instagram and sang Kaun Tujhe Yun Pyaar Karega Jaise Mai Karti Hun on a rainy day while pointing at the sky. SidNaaz couldn't help but miss seeing Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz together.