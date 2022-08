Shehnaaz Gill, who was a famous name in the Punjabi film and music industry, became a household name across the country after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla’s jodi was loved by one and all, their fans started calling them SidNaaz. When Sid passed away everyone was worried about Shehnaaz, but the actress came out strong, and she has been ruling social media with her photoshoots and videos. Recently, Shehnaaz shared a video on Instagram in which she is singing Neha Kakkar’s song Taaron Ke Shehar Mein.

Shehnaaz’s version of Taaron Ke Shehar Mein is being loved by one and all, and netizens are also calling it better than . Some SidNaaz fans are also getting emotional as Sana is singing this song. A fan commented, “Sid ko yaad karke ye song gana aapka sab feel kra gya i love you.” Check out the video below…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Shehnaaz has surely come a long way, and now, she is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside in Bhaijaan. The movie also stars , Venkatesh, and Jassie Gill.

Recently, on completing 34 years in the industry, Salman unveiled his first look at the film on Twitter. While sharing the first look, he just wrote, “#KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan.” Now, fans are speculating whether the movie Bhaijaan is titled Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Earlier, the movie was titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

A few days ago, due to a technical issue, Shehnaaz unfollowed Salman on Instagram. So, there were speculations that the actress is not a part of the film anymore. However, later she clarified that she is a part of the film and can’t wait for her fans to watch the movie.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Bhaijaan is slated to release on 30th December 2022.