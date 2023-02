Shehnaaz Gill may not have won the trophy of Bigg Boss 13 but she has surely won the hearts of her fans. The singer is known to make her sea of fans emotional with her voice. Whenever she sings she receives a lot of love from her fans. However, this time her sea of followers showed her love for some other reason. A video of Shehnaaz has gone viral where she is seen singing live. However, as soon as she hears the sound of Azaan which is the Islamic prayer, she was seen stopping her performance on the stage. Also Read - Lokmat Digital Creator Awards 2023: MC Stan, Munawar Faruqui, Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly make early entries; Shehnaaz Gill stuns in black [View Pics]

Her fans in the comment section revealed that she possessed very good characteristics as a human. A lot of them also respected her for her act and also wrote that she is the queen of winning hearts. For the unversed, the actress has had an interest in spirituality and had also confessed once that she had lost the desire to live after the untimely death of Sidharth Shukla.

Here, watch Shehnaaz Gill singing live and respecting the voice of Azaan:

Earlier in an interview with ETimes, the Moon Rise actress revealed that she did not feel like living anymore. She also revealed that Sidharth's journey was over but she had to continue living and also said that if one hurts oneself it won't do good in the long term but will help one regret one's own decisions. It is interesting to note that whenever Shehnaaz sings a song fans are always reminded of the late actor Sidharth Shukla.

Reportedly, Shehnaaz was in a relationship with Sidharth. However, none of them had ever accepted or denied the same. The duo had met on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 and the actor passed away in 2021 due to a heart attack. The Punjabi actress has often thanked the late actor for her success.