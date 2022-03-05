Ever since Sidharth Shukla left for his heavenly abode last year, Shehnaaz Gill, who was rumoured to be in a relationship with the Bigg Boss 13 winner, has been trying different ways to cope from his sudden death. On the grand finale of Bigg Boss 15, had advised her to move on from Sidharth Shukla's death and lead a normal life. And it seems like Shehnaaz has started taken Salman's advice seriously by finding solace in books to purify her mind from negative thoughts. Also Read - Salman Khan REVEALS 'shaadi hogayi' amidst viral wedding picture with Sonakshi Sinha [WATCH]

Shehnaaz took to Instagram to share a chapter from a book on trying to think of one pure thought every day. It talks about how our entire world gets created by our own thoughts and how it impacts out lives on the basis of our actions. "If I must think, and if by thinking I create the world around me, negative or positive, through actions, negative or positive, wouldn't it then make sense for me to think the very highest of thoughts, the purest of thoughts, so that the world I create would be of that corresponding quality—high, noble and pure?" read the excerpt.

On Bigg Boss 15 grand finale, we saw a different Salman Khan altogether. He showcased a special side of him which was never seen before on camera. And it all naturally happened when Shehnaaz Gill graced the show to pay a heartfelt tribute to late Sidharth Shukla. Salman's emotional attachment with Shehnaaz was visibly organic and pure. Their bond is beyond a thousand words undoubtedly and Salman's hugs and care for Shehnaaz created a mass meltdown on social media.

Salman told Shehnaaz that he was proud of her and asked her to move on in life. Salman told the viewers that the last few months had been tough for Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla's mother. He then assured Shehnaaz that he is in touch with Sidharth's mother and she need not have to worry about anything. Salman was seen taking care of Shehnaaz like a baby. He adjusted her tresses and wiped off her tears with a tissue. There was too much warmth and care in Salman's gesture. And Shehnaaz embraced it all too.