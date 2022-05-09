Shehnaaz Gill turns emotional while talking about love at Brahmakumaris event; says 'Attachment hurts'

Shehnaaz Gill recently attended the Empowerment of Girl Child campaign hosted by Brahmakumaris in Delhi. The Bigg Boss 13 fame was seen getting emotional during the event while talking about love, attachments and relationships. A video of Shehnaaz has been going viral right now. In the video, Shehnaaz Gill is seen taking a moment to recover while talking about love. The Bigg Boss 13 fame can be heard, saying, "Attachment hurts but love is pure. You don't cry when you love someone. Whatever relationships you have with your brother, husband etc are temporary and will remain here only." Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu pens the sweetest birthday wish for co-star Vijay Deverakonda; shares an adorable snap with Liger actor

At the event, Shehnaaz also spoke about gender equality. The Honsla Rakh actress said, "I want to say that stop making girls feel small. I am also a girl. It shouldn't be that brothers should walk ahead of their sisters. If the brother will go, then the sister will go. Girls should not feel scared. Boys and girls shouldn't be differentiated. We all should think we are souls then no one can harm us. Competition, comparison, and dishonesty will fade away if we think like this."

The actress advocates for girls asking people to not let the girls suppress their dreams and instead let them fly free. She said girls want to be like sister Shivani, Kalpana Chawla, and more. The actress went on to ask the crowd gathered as to why didn't she take her name. The super confident Shehnaaz said that she is only one piece. She admitted in front of everyone that she's not perfect. Shehnaaz added she makes mistakes and learns from them. Shehnaaz requested people to stop differentiating between boys and girls. Shehnaaz has been very attached to Sidharth Shukla back when she was locked inside the house of Bigg Boss 13. She had also openly talked about getting attached to him during the show.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz recently grabbed the attention due to the rumours of bagging 's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. She has been rumoured to play the lead opposite . On the other hand, at Arpita Khan's Eid celebrations, Shehnaaz's camaraderie with Salman received a lot of flak.