Shehnaaz Gill wanted to marry Sidharth Shukla, reveals Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have remained one of the most loved couples on social media. Their unmatched friendship in Bigg Boss 13 was so talked about that it made their fans honour with a name called SidNaaz. The two were also rumoured to be in a relationship because of their loving PDA, be it on social media or in real world. Fans eagerly wanted to see them get married even though they hadn't made official. But destiny had different plans altogether.

The entire industry is still coping with the loss of Sidharth who died at 40 on Thursday morning due to heart attack. He was rushed to the Cooper hospital wherein he was declared brought dead. The post-mortem report will determine what caused Sidharth's death. Shehnaaz was left in a deep shock when she got the news of his demise. Her father Santokh Singh said that she is not fine and her brother Shehbaz has rushed to Mumbai to be with her.

And now their Bigg Boss 13 contestant Abu Malik has made a shocking revelation that Shehnaaz persuaded him to ask Sidharth to marry her. He said that Sidharth loved Shehnaaz so much that he used to tell him that his day would be ruined if she wasn't in a good mood.

"Shehnaaz told me this on March 22, 2020- I think that this was just a day before the first lockdown," he said, recalling the exact date. "Sidharth used to love her a lot. He would say that agar ek din woh naaraz ho jaati thi, toh uska din khaarab ho jaata tha (He'd say that if she was upset, it would affect him as well)," Abu Malik told TOI.

He further added, "It was just two-three days ago that we were in touch and after that, we spoke almost every day. I used to call him and he would take the call. He had stopped taking my calls since a month prior to that and I had called him quite a few times; I guessed that he must be busy. But about three days ago, he returned my call."

Sidharth's family issued a statement through his PR team requesting the media to draw a line and give his family and loved ones space and let them grieve. "We are all in pain. We are as shocked as you are. And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family's privacy. And please pray for his soul to rest in peace," it said.