Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 and it was a huge shock for all of us. All his fans and friends were heartbroken and Shehnaaz Gill's condition couldn't even be imagined. She was the closest to Sidharth and it was also being said that Sidharth was sleeping on her lap the day he passed away. This was even more heartbreaking to hear. All of Sidharth's co-contestants from Bigg Boss 13 were present at his residence and at Oshiwara crematorium when he passed. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Devoleena Bhattacharjee spoke about how disturbed she was when she heard about the actor's sudden death. Devoleena said that she has learnt that life is uncertain. She lost many people who were close to her.

All these incidents have broken her and she lost her confidence hearing these news. She also feels that one should not keep any grudges as life is short. Devoleena shared that she has changed as a person and shares that it was at Sidharth's prayer meet by Brahmakumaris that made her look her at life differently. She said that Sidharth's demise broke her but when she heard the Brahmakumaris at the prayer meet organised for him and their words about Sidharth, it moved her. She said, "They said that soul is always there and it's only the body that leaves us. And if you release it happily when he is born somewhere else, he will comeback happily. That's the reason I pray for Sidharth's soul. Main chahati hoon woh acche se wapas aaye. My deepest condolences to aunty." Devoleena met Sidharth's mother and Shehnaaz post his demise and said that his mother is strong while Shehnaaz Gill will take time to come to terms with the loss but she hopes that Shehnaaz now fulfils the dreams Sidharth had seen for her.

Devoleena added, "All my love to Shehnaaz. I am sure and I know it is not easy to come out of such a tragic incident and she will take some time to be normal. I just wish that she fulfills all those dreams that Sidharth saw for her. I really wish her luck and lots of love. When I went to meet her on the first day, I spoke to her. But it is not the right time to speak to her. It was a very difficult situation for Shehnaaz and how much ever someone talks to her nobody can take away her pain."