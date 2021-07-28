Shehnaaz Gill's absence from social media makes fans miss her; trend 'WHERE ARE YOU SHEHNAAZ' on Twitter

Bigg Boss 13’s finalist Shehnaaz Gill won hearts with her innocence while she was in the house. The Punjabi singer made us fall in love with her unique personality. She just created a stir some time back with her cover for Filmfare. The lady wore a sheer bodycon dress with a platinum blonde wig. She also did a stunning photoshoot with Daboo Ratnani recently and has left fans surprised with her diva look. She has been quite active on social media but since two days has not posted anything. She was also not spotted by the paparazzi in the city and hence fans have been missing their favourite star. They want to know where has Shehnaaz Gill gone. Also Read - Will Sooryavanshi actor Mrunal Jain follow sister Rashami Desai's footsteps and enter Bigg Boss? Here's what he has to say [EXCLUSIVE]

'Where Are You Shehnaaz?' has been trending on Twitter since morning. One of her fans wrote, "Everyone miss you. Where are you #ShehnaazGiII "WHERE ARE YOU SHEHNAAZ".” Another fan tweeted, “And they can't understand, What hurts more---- missing her, or pretending not to... WHERE ARE YOU SHEHNAAZ." While the other used her famous Bigg Boss 13 viral dialogue and wrote, "Kya karein hum mar jayein? Humari koi feelings nahi hain? @ishehnaaz_gill WHERE ARE YOU SHEHNAAZ #ShehnaazGill" Fans are clearly not happy with Shehnaaz Gill's absence. Check out the tweets here: Also Read - Tandoor: Rashami Desai calls costar Tanuj Virwani a 'problem solver' – here's why

Well, we hope Shehnaaz returns to social media soon. Also Read - Masaba Gupta wants to dress up Shehnaaz Gill; reveals she's a fan of the Bigg Boss 13 diva