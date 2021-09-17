Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha gets Sidharth Shukla's face tattooed on his arm; says, 'Your memories will be as real as you'

It has been 15 days since Sidharth Shukla left us. The actor's untimely demise came as a shock for one and all. A couple of days back we heard that Santokh Singh Sukh got Shehnaaz Gill's name tattooed on his arm. The young singer-actress is devastated after the demise of the Balika Vadhu actor. It is no secret that Sidharth Shukla was very close to all members of her family. He shared a special bond with her younger bro, Shehbaz Badesha. Now, Baaz has gone ahead and got a tattoo done of Sidharth Shukla. It reads, "Our memories will be as real as you. You will always stay alive with me You will always be alive in our memories? THANX @manjeettattooz For this." Also Read - This playful unseen picture of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill is making #SidNaaz fans emotional

The bond began in the Bigg Boss 13 house where Shehbaz Badesha came as a connection. His personality was loved by the viewers. On the show, he formed a beautiful relationship with Sidharth Shukla. Fans also gave them a moniker #SidBaaz. He had flown down to Mumbai after the death of the actor. In the past few days, he has been putting up posts remembering Sidharth Shukla. SidNaaz have showered love on Shehbaz Badesha after seeing the tattoo... Also Read - #SidNaaz fans get a reason to smile after long as they get a crucial update on Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh's upcoming film Honsla Rakh

Baaz legit inked his face on his arm for life & her name is inked just below that.. the emotions are inexplicable.. SidBaaz was so much more than we know then just think about Shehnaaz, Rita Maa & family.. My heart breaks with each passing sec? God please give them strength? pic.twitter.com/fbkHQ4GlDm — Shehnaaz-Sidharth's Rim? (@CSidNaaz13) September 17, 2021

Kitni koshish kar lo but This thing broke me again Itna pyaara rishta hai sidnaaz baaz ka baaz bi hum may say aik hai ussy bi dard hai or wo aisay bta raha hai Khuda ko question ni kar ri na kabhi kr skti hu Laikin kabhi kabhi feel hota hai hum sab ky sath nainsafi ho gai pic.twitter.com/4t1V0oN1rU — sidharth angel??||??⭐? (@Annayasheikh4) September 17, 2021

We can see that fans are moved with this gesture of Shehbaz. Sidharth Shukla is survived by his mom and two sisters. Some days back, a special prayer meet was held by the Brahmakumaris. He followed their teachings. It seems his family, especially mother Rita Shukla has rallied behind Shehnaaz Gill. Also Read - That moment when Shehnaaz Gill expressed her love for Sidharth Shukla will tug at your heartstrings – watch