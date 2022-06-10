Shehnaaz Gill’s fans trend ‘Shehnaaz Miss You Jaan’ and it is making netizens wonder 'WTH?'

Shehnaaz Gill, who was a part of Bigg Boss 13, has a huge fan following. The Punjabi actress and singer is quite active on social media and keeps on sharing pictures from her photoshoots. She recently posted a video on her Insta story for the promotions of the show Udan Patolas. However, it looks like her fans want more of Shehnaaz as #ShehnaazMissYouJaan is trending on social media and they want her to do an Instagram live. Below are a few tweets that prove Shehnaaz’s fans are actually missing her a lot… Also Read - 777 Charlie Movie Review: Rakshit Shetty starrer gets a great response from fans; ‘Stupendous with divine climax’ Movie Review: Rakshit Shetty starrer gets a thumbs up from fans; ‘Stupendous with divine climax’

A fan tweeted, "I miss you queen @ishehnaaz_gill with all my heart . Sana humare liye bas 10 minute ke liye Insta live aa jao baby.. We all are missing you badly. @ishehnaaz_gill #ShehnaazMissYouJaan." One more fan tweeted, "#ShehnaazMissYouJaan Fans doing this trend.... Sana would be like tum koi mere rishtedar ho jo mujhe Miss kar rahe ho ... She should know how does it feel on being social media without her ... Missing her #ShehnaazGill @ishehnaaz_gill."

Well, we have to say that Shehnaaz totally has a crazy fan following. The actress will be reportedly making her Bollywood debut with starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and according to reports, she has also started shooting for the film.

It was said that Shehnaaz will be seen romancing in the film, but the latter has opted out of the film, and Jassie Gill has replaced him. So, now, Shehnaaz will be seen opposite Jassie.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is slated to release on 30th December 2022.