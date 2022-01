Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram account to share a promotional video of TV show Hunarbaaz. The Bigg Boss 13 star is supposedly going to appear on the show as a guest. In the promo video, we see her singing the song Ranjha from Sidharth Malhotra and 's Shershaah. The video has left all the SidNaaz fans very emotional. They are calling her an 'angel' and are all emotional remembering Sidharth Shukla. Many have suggested that Shehnaaz Gill is singing this song to remininsce her memories with the late actor. Quite a few fans also came out to praise her singing skills and have started trending that #HunarbaazShehnaazKeSath. Check out the video and tweets below: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Umar Riaz BREAKS SILENCE on his viral tweet on Sidharth Shukla; 'I had said that Sidharth pushing Asim wasn’t right but...'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

She is an inspiration?♥️Me and Sidharth are so proud of you meri jaan aakhir uski performance bhi to aapko hi deni hai?you look serene in white?LITERAL GODDESS #HunarbaazShehnaazKeSath #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/k3E4C7bKIE — Princy?// ????????? ? (@natturalblush) January 15, 2022

Sidharth ♾️Shehnaaz

Ye dono ek dusre se aese jude h ki ek ko dekh kr dusre ki yaad na aye aesa impossible h ❤. Sach hi h #SidNaaz hash tag nhi emotion h.

Love you #SidNaaz ?#SidharthShukla ♾️#ShehnaazGill #HunarbaazShehnaazKeSaath https://t.co/9pTb41Ekh5 — Anukriti (@anu_anukriti14) January 15, 2022

Negativity doesn't deserve attention but our @ishehnaaz_gill do!! Give all your love & positivity to her instead of hatred & negativity being spread for her.. Singer Shehnaaz Gill#HunarbaazShehnaazKeSath#ShehnaazGill https://t.co/p4jbWMUcag — Pathumavathy (@Pathumavathy89) January 15, 2022