Shehnaaz Gill and Diljit Dosanjh sure seemed to have formed a strong mutual admiration bond after working together in the upcoming Punjabi movie, Honsla Rakh, which also costars Sonam Bajwa. And it's totally reflecting during the promotional campaigns for the movie, with the duo posting one quirky Instagram video after another. After uploading a video yesterday, 8th October, of pretending to beat , with Sonam Bajwa also joining in on the fun, and then another, more sentimental one earlier today, 9th October, where Shehnazz Gill announced to the world how protected Diljit made her feel on sets, the two have now posted another funny video. Check it out below:

It's clear that Shehnaaz Gill is trying her best to move on and continue living after boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise, and good for her. She'll continue to grieve and miss him however she deems fit, in her personal space. Siting in a corner, moping away, will achieve nothing, and we're sure Sidharth Shukla, too, wouldn't have wanted that. That being said, not all Sidnaaz fans are happy with her happy videos. While some are showing their support and rooting for her finding her smile back, others have questioned how she could have moved on so soon?

Truth be told, most of the comments are positive, showring hearts and showering appreciation that Shehnaaz is smiling again while also thanking Diljit Dosanjh for making the actress happy again. However, there are a degree of comments leaning toward the negative with some Sidharth fans questioning whether it's a new or old video (insinuating that if it's new, it's wrong on her part), while other passing digs over how she could have got back to being normal so soon?

Anyway, you keep doing you, Shehnaaz.