Shehnaaz Gill's unseen reel with Diljit Dosanjh gets mixed reactions; some fans celebrate 'Sana is back', others wonder 'how can she get normal so soon'?

Shehnaaz Gill is trying her best to move on and continue living after boyfriend and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's untimely demise. She'll continue to grieve and miss him however she deems fit, in her personal space. However, not all Sidnaaz fans are happy with her happy videos she's been dishing out with Honsla Rakh costar Diljit Dosanjh.