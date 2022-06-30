Shehnaaz Gill's video writing Sidharth Shukla's name while signing an autograph is breaking the internet [Watch]

Shehnaaz Gill's video of writing Sidharth Shukla's 'Sid' above Naaz rather than SidNaaz is going viral on the internet. ICYMI, check out the video. SidNaaz fans, it'll leave you emotional. Shehnaaz Gill is reportedly working on Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.