Shehnaaz Gill's visuals from Sidharth Shukla's last rites leave Himanshi Khurana, Shefali Bagga and others heartbroken; 'Shehnaaz ko aise toota hua dekha nahi ja raha'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's last rites took place at Oshiwara crematorium, Mumbai. The actor passed away yesterday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was just 40 years old. Sidharth Shukla's demise sent shockwaves across the industry. Shehnaaz Gill who was closest to him is completely shattered. Visuals of her from the crematorium have made their way to the internet and people are heartbroken to see her in such a state.

Bigg Boss contestants like Himanshi Khurana, Shefali Bagga and many others have tweeted and asked Shehnaaz to stay strong. Just like her fans, the stars are also heartbroken to see Shehnaaz in such a state. Check out the tweets below:

Shehnaaz ko aise toota hua dekha nahi ja raha ?? — Shefali Bagga (@shefali_bagga) September 3, 2021

Nai yaar no no Aisa din kisi ki life me na aye #ShehnaazGiII love you stay strong my love — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) September 3, 2021

Even her fans are totally shattered looking at her crying inconsolably.

I've heard lot of tragic love story on movies and stories but now I av seen with my own eyes, Sidharth and shehnaz were so in love I did not expect this days will come..... more love and strength to my love sana❤️ #ShehnaazGiII — sen__lim99 (@Lim99Sen) September 3, 2021

Just felt down from the core of my heart only 4 #ShehnaazGiII none can imagine how huge pain She is going through I wish that #SidhharthShukla don't left her so soon she can't be she without him, can't express my sorrow after seeing it #sidnaaz 4ever only death could apart them? pic.twitter.com/H2bCFwB6wf — MAHI SRIVASTAVA (@MaangeetMahi) September 3, 2021

Maa ka beta chalagaya,, Behen ka Bhai chalagaya,,, humara hero chalagaya par Sana ka sab kuch chala gaya.. never imagined to see her like this God give her strength ??? — I am Chinmoy (@chinmoy_1979) September 3, 2021

This is heart breaking to see her like that..

Humhara bura haal h sana ka toh cant even imagine — sidheart❤️ TAaNI (@TaniaGupta1010) September 3, 2021

May his soul rest in peace.