Shehnaaz Gill's visuals from Sidharth Shukla's last rites leave Himanshi Khurana, Shefali Bagga and others heartbroken; 'Shehnaaz ko aise toota hua dekha nahi ja raha'

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's last rites took place at Oshiwara crematorium, Mumbai. The actor passed away yesterday after suffering a massive heart attack. He was just 40 years old. Sidharth Shukla's demise sent shockwaves across the industry. Shehnaaz Gill who was closest to him is completely shattered. Visuals of her from the crematorium have made their way to the internet and people are heartbroken to see her in such a state. Also Read - Bigg Boss ne bana di jodi: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar, Abhinav Shukla-Rubina Dilaik and more couples who found love through Salman Khan's show
Bigg Boss contestants like Himanshi Khurana, Shefali Bagga and many others have tweeted and asked Shehnaaz to stay strong. Just like her fans, the stars are also heartbroken to see Shehnaaz in such a state. Check out the tweets below: Also Read - Asim Riaz's song Sky High: Bigg Boss 13 runner up makes his rap debut with a heady twist of Twinkle Twinkle Little Star
Even her fans are totally shattered looking at her crying inconsolably. Also Read - Asim Riaz rings in his 28th birthday with Himanshi Khurana; check out pics of the warm house party
May his soul rest in peace.
