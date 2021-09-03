Shehnaaz Gill's visuals from Sidharth Shukla's last rites leave Himanshi Khurana, Shefali Bagga and others heartbroken; 'Shehnaaz ko aise toota hua dekha nahi ja raha'

Visuals of Shehnaaz Gill crying inconsolably at Sidharth Shukla's funeral has left everyone including Himanshi Khurana, Shefali Bagga and others heartbroken.