Sherdil Shergill: Dheeraj Dhoopar's kickass entry, Surbhi Chandna's amazing performance – makers share glimpse that'll leave you excited [Watch videos] 

Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar will be reuniting for Sherdil Shergill on TV soon. The Naagin 5 duo have already begun shooting for Sherdil Shergill. Here are BTS videos of Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna from the sets, to increase your excitement.