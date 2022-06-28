Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna have begun shooting for Saurabh Tewari's Sherdil Shergill in the scenic hills of Shimla. Surbhi Chandna is returning to TV screens after Naagin 5 while Dheeraj Dhoopar has moved on from Shraddha Arya starrer Kundali Bhagya. A lot of Dheeraj Dhoopar fans are excited to watch Surbhi and him together again. They previously worked in Naagin 5 together. The maker of Sherdil Shergill, Saurabh Tewari has been sharing glimpses of the amazing shoot that is happening in Shimla on his Instagram handle. Let's check out the BTS of Surbhi Chandna and Dheeraj Dhoopar's shoot from Sherdil Shergill below: Also Read - Dheeraj Dhoopar shares scenic video from sets of Surbhi Chandna's Sherdill Shergill; fans ask him to come back to Kundali Bhagya [Watch]

Dheeraj Dhoopar makes a kickass entry in Sherdil Shergill

As per the latest video shared by Saurabh Tewari, Dheeraj Dhoopar will make a kickass entry. He shot for the same recently and his fans are surely going to be super happy after watching the telecast of Sherdil Shergill. Dheeraj is seen in a black blazer. He makes an entry on the beats of dhol and is seen flashing his most charming smile. DD fans get ready to be bowled over again. Check out the BTS video of Sherdil Shergill ft. Dheeraj Dhoopar here:

Surbhi Chandna's emotional performance in Sherdil Shergill

We all know what a stunning performer Surbhi Chandna is! And it looks like she is going to add another feather in her cap with Sherdil Shergill. Sourab Tewari shared a BTS video in which Surbhi is seen checking out her scene. We also get a glimpse of the scene Surbhi shot for. It looks like an emotional scene and it also features Dheeraj Dhoopar. Saurabh praised Surbhi saying that she performed really well. Check out the BTS of Sherdil Shergill ft. Surbhi Chandna here:

Dheeraj opens up about his character in Sherdil Shergill

A couple of days ago, while talking to an entertainment portal, Dheeraj Dhoopar had opened up about his role in Sherdil Shergill. He shared that it is a very relatable character who is not the typical hero. The actor shared that his character's relationships, styling and everything is relatable and very different from what's currently on TV.

