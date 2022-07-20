Sherdil Shergill star Dheeraj Dhoopar imitates pregnant wife Vinny Arora; Surbhi Chanda, Divyanka Tripathi and others react to his cute video [Watch]

Sherdil Shergill actor Dheeraj Dhoopar turned goofy and wore a fake baby bump to imitate his pregnant wife Vinny Arora. Dheeraj's colleagues, friends such as Surbhi Chandna, Divyanka Tripathi alongside fans have reacted to Dheeraj Dhoopar's pregnancy video.