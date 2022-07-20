Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora are expecting their first child together. Just a couple of weeks ago, Vinny Arora had her baby shower in which the two lovebirds were seen twinning in white. Dheeraj Dhoopar is super excited about embracing fatherhood and becoming a parent. The Kundali Bhagya fame actor is back in Mumbai after wrapping the Shimla schedule of his new show, Sherdil Shergill. Dheeraj Dhoopar turned goofy and pretended to be pregnant as Vinny. It's a spoof video on Vinny's pregnancy but is helluva cute! Also Read - Shakti Arora for Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manasvi Vashisht for Gashmeer Mahajani and more replacements on hit TV shows that fans haven't been able to get over [View Pics]

OMG, Dheeraj Dhoopar pregnant?

In the video that Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar shared on their Instagram handle, we see Dheeraj sporting a fake baby bump. He has picked nuances of Vinny as a pregnant woman. Dheeraj is seen imitating Vinny Arora during her pregnancy in the cutest way possible. From mood swings to giving out orders and more, Dheeraj aces the behavioural pattern of Vinny Arora in the new goofy video. It begins with Dheeraj waking up and wishing the spouse 'good morning', he then proceeds to take another nap. He then sneezes and says that he thinks he just peed. In another clip we see him crying while brushing his hair in the mirror. When asked why he is crying he says he doesn't know. From asking for help to lift a pen, wear shoes and more, Dheeraj Dhoopar aced the reel video. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinny Arora Dhoopar (@vinnyaroradhoopar)

Dheeraj's video gets reactions from Surbhi, Divyanka and others

Dheeraj Dhoopar's video is going viral on social media right now. Dheeraj's fans cannot stop laughing at his cuteness. They are also praising Dheeraj for being so observant and imitating a pregnant woman so well in the video. Dheeraj and Vinny's friends and colleagues from the industry have also watched the video and cannot stop gushing over them both. Surbhi Chandna, Divyank Tripathi, Shiny Doshi, Tina Datta, Ridhi Dogra and more have reacted to the goofy pregnancy video of Dheeraj Dhoopar. Check out their reactions here:

Dheeraj and Vinny to embrace parenthood

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora will embrace parenthood in August which is just a couple of weeks away. They seem more than ready for their new journey in life. Dheeraj and Vinny are going to be adorable parents to their little one and the above video proves the same.