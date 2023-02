Sherlyn Chopra and Rakhi Sawant had a nasty fight a couple of weeks ago. And Rakhi was arrested by the police for the same as well. However, she was given bail. Rakhi had levelled a lot of allegations against Sherlyn but it seems the water is under the bridge now. Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani have been having a court case wherein Rakhi has accused Adil of harassing her. She Rakhi recently thanked Sherlyn in front of the media and thanked her for extending her support to her and also giving her motivation to move on in life. And now, Sherlyn Chopra has reacted to Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani's ugly battle in the media and court. Sherlyn says that she considers Adil as her brother. Also Read - After Rakhi Sawant, Sherlyn Chopra now hits back at Salman Khan for keeping Sajid Khan on Bigg Boss 16

Sherlyn Chopra REACTS to Rakhi and Adil's fight

Entertainment News has been full of updates on Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani's ugly fight. Rakhi has been sharing every detail of the case in the media. Sherlyn Chopra, who recently had a brush-up with the duo has now reacted to their fight. Sherlyn says that after interacting with Adil during her fight with Rakhi, she found Adil to be a very sorted individual. Sherlyn had asked him as to how did he find himself in this mess. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant arrested by police over Sherlyn Chopra's FIR for usage of objectionable language; latter confirms news

Sherlyn Chopra says that they should wash their dirty linen in public. Sherlyn also adds that if Adil has done so wrong as claimed by Rakhi Sawant, then he should accept his mistake. However, she adds that if Adil is not wrong then he should reveal the reason for the misunderstanding in front of everyone. Sherlyn wishes that they both sort things out soon. Also Read - Ranveer Singh to Aditya Roy Kapur: Bollywood stars who confessed to having one night stands

Watch the video of Sherlyn Chopra's REACTION to Rakhi-Adil's fight here:

Rakhi Sawant recently shared in her video that Sherlyn motivated her. Rakhi claimed that she was moved by Sherlyn’s words and is extremely thankful to her for the same. She later thanked said that she will now focus on doing good work like before.