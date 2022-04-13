India's Got Talent 9: Shilpa Shetty's daughter Samisha becomes the star attraction – deets inside [Exclusive]

Shilpa Shetty is a proud working mom. Of late, her baby girl Samisha Shetty has been stealing the show whenever she is seen with her mom by the paparazzi. The little one is super cute indeed. A source told us that Samisha Shetty has a huge fan base on the sets of India's Got Talent. It seems everyone cannot get enough of the little one when she is on the sets. This is what a source told us about a recent incident. Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Rihanna bares it all for maternity photoshoot, BTS' military exemption to be final by April end and more

A person close to the channel said, "Shilpa Shetty has been busy with the shoot of India's Got Talent 9 finale. Viewers can see a special performance from her. Samisha had come along with her manager's son. The two kids played together as the actress stayed busy with her work commitments. Samisha is very much adored by one and all. Her BFF on the sets is Badshah. The singer dotes on her. Samisha has been on the sets two or three times and everyone loved it."

Samisha turned two some days back. In a note, Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Mine! You came into our lives and brought us so much happiness even then, we can never have enough of it. Thank youuuu for filling our hearts with love and joy, my precious darling Samisha. I loved you before you took your first breath and promise to protect you till my last. Happy birthday Samisha, our little baby is 2.....#SamishaShettyKundra #birthdaygirl #TwoMuchHappiness #love #daughter #kids #grateful #blessed." Shilpa Shetty has a son Viaan Raj Kundra who is nine years old. Samisha was born via surrogacy.