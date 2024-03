Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput starrer Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav has been one of the most loved mythological TV shows. The show has been amongst the TRP charts since a long time. The story is about the timeless love between Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati. The actors have been praised for their performances and people have loved the story of Lord Shiv. Now, we saw a new entry in the show of Kartikey Malviya as Shani Dev. The viewers will see the celestial drama between Shiv and Shani, delving into cosmic intricacies and mortal destinies. Also Read - TRP Report Week 45: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai new gen story fails to impress; Bigg Boss 17 threatens Anupamaa

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - TRP Report Week 43: Anupamaa dethroned, slips down to third spot; Bigg Boss 17 sees major downfall

Diti wants to weaken Lord Shiva's lineage and hence seeks Shani's intervention to inflict hardship upon him. Due to Diti's manipulations, Shani contemplates afflicting Lord Shiva with his destructive force. However, guided by Shukracharya's wisdom, Shani redirects his focus to Kartikey, Lord Shiva's son, setting in motion a series of events that alter destinies. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and other Top 10 TV shows upcoming twist

Kartikey Malviya on playing Shani Dev in Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav

Kartikey Malviya has played Shani Dev before in Karamphal daata Shani. He spoke to BollywoodLife exclusively about being known as Shani Dev. He said, "I am glad and blessed that Shani Dev's character is known by my name. It feels great to be playing Shani Dev again in another TV show. But this time it is going to be totally different because this time they will show the negative side of Shani Dev before he became the Karmphal Daata. In my previous show, Karmphal Daata Shani, we showed his positive side but here we are going to show Shani Dev's full raw side and how he was before he became Karmphal Daata. I am too excited about the further episodes."

He further spoke about the rising TRPs of Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav. He shared, "Yes, Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyag Tandav is going great and I am very happy and excited that I am back to my favourite channel and I am part of this lovely show. I love the vibe and the production house, Swastik production. I have worked with them for a few years now. I did my first show with them. So, I am very excited to be back with them and the cherry on the cake is I am back as Shani Dev."

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Kartikey Malviya on working with Ram Yashvardhan in Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav

Kartikey Malviya also praised costar Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput. He said, "It has been great working with Ram Yashvardhan. I have not worked much with Subha Rajput but all I can say is that she is very chulbuli and I like her behaviour. She is totally different off-screen and on-screen. Ram bhaiya is a fabulous actor and a fantastic performer. Whenever I used watch Shiv Shakti earlier, I used to think that it would be great if I get to work in this show and I just get to see Ram Yashvardhan perform live. And, my wish has been fulfilled. Here on the sets now, we are working together and we became friends on the day of my entry. He is very humble and he is helping me out a lot with the character. I am excited about the future episodes between Shiv and Shani dev."