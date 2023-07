Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav upcoming spoiler alert: In the latest track of Shiv Shakti Tav Tyag Tandav, we see that Sati is the daughter of Prajapati Daksha; he is against the marriage of Shiv and Sati because of Shiv. Sati is ready to give up her life and says to her father that if she will marry Shiv then she will be alive, and she requests that Agnidev come and burn her. Later on, we see that Shiv comes to know the reason for Sati's death. He is taking roop of Veer Bhadra and beheading Daksha. Seeing a burned body, Shiv takes a tandav roop and begins his tandav nritya. Every god is very worried that now everything will be destroyed by the fire of Shiva. Later on, he carries the Sati's body with him to the Kailash while Vishnu and all the Devta try to stop him, but everybody has failed in front of Shiva's anger. Shiva started cutting the Sati's body into 51 parts and made an announcement that all the parts had been absorbed and had become the shaktipeeth. Also Read - Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav upcoming twists this week: Sati and Shiv romance at its peak, Prayag Yagya to create havoc

Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav Upcoming Twist

In the upcoming track of Shiv Shakti Tap Tandav Tyag, we see that now who will save Daksha life? Shiv started applying bhasma to his body, and we know that he will never leave Daksha life. Later on, we see when every Devta makes Shiv calm. Tarkasur is taking birth to destroy everything.

The show started on June 19th, and viewers really love the Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandav, Shakti roles of Shiv and Sati, aka Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput. Well, the upcoming track is going to be totally involved around Daksha Death and Tarkasur taking a birth to destroy Devta and all the world. But in the upcoming episode of Tap Tyag Tandav, we see how Mahadev will destroy the name of Daksha as well as Tarkasur. Tarkasur is very powerful, so Maa Kali had arrived to kill her. We see Maa Kali Raudra Roop when she comes to Kailash to kill him.