The popular TV show Shiv Shakti: Tap Tyag Tandav ok Colors explores the significant journey of Lord Shiva and Goddess Shakti's love, responsibility, and sacrifice. Every love story in the world can take encouragement from their efforts and joy of one another's transformation. While Shakti represents the creation of nature, Shiv represents consciousness in its natural state. She is the nurturer, while he is the destroyer. Together, these two greatest energies are complete. In the future tale, Shiv Shakti's love story will be told from their perspective for the first time.

In this week, Shiv and Shakti’s marriage rituals begin. Sati promises her mother that she will try and mend the differences between Daksh & Shiv. In the meantime, the romance between Sati and Shiv is at its peak, but Shiv must perform his duties. Rahu kidnaps Surya and Shiv saves him and that is how Surya Grahan begins. Ever since its telecast, Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav has grabbed eyeballs for its set designing as well the mythology depiction relevant to its title.

The show, which premiered on June 19 on Colors TV, starring Ram Yashvardhan and Subha Rajput in the roles of Shiv and Shakti respectively, the upcoming show captures the journey of two divine entities, who share an inseparable bond spanning across eras. Enriched with the finest VFX and soulful music, ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ created and produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions. Soon, Prayag Yagya is announced where the major drama between Daksha and Shiv happens and how it leads to the next Yagya which leads to one of the biggest sacrifices of Sati.