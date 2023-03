Bigg Boss 16 was unique in its own way. While fights dominated the season, fans got to see some commendable friendships among the contestants. Especially the Bigg Boss Mandali who managed to set an example with the bond they shared. Shiv Thakare, MC Stan, Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Sumbul Touqeer Khan were a part of this mandali as they always stood together. But recently, reports of mandali falling apart ruled headlines as a rift between Abdu Rozik and MC Stan came into being. Abdu has been talking about it and even said that 'mandali' is over. Now, Shiv Thakare has broken his silence. Also Read - Katha Ankahee upcoming twists: Katha and Viaan's love story to end before it even begins? Shamita to play havoc?

Entertainment News: Shiv Thakare has this to say about his mandali breaking up

In a conversation with Etimes, Shiv Thakare said that there has been a minor misunderstanding between Abdu and MC Stan and nothing more. He said that even he was shocked and worried when the reports of their rift started hitting headlines. He mentioned that there is no such fallout between the stars and rather everyone is talking to each other on the group they share. He spoke about his recent party attended by and said that MC would have also attended had he not been busy with concert.

Shiv Thakare further asserted that he won't let his mandali break as long as he is alive. He added, "Chhoti chhoti cheezein hongi toh bhi Mandali tootegi nahi. Nothing has happened. This get-together is an answer to that." He said that another get-together would be organised soon.

All about MC Stan vs Abdu Rozik

MC Stan turned out to be the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Abdu Rozik in his recent media interactions said that he does not need MC Stan to promote his song as he has more followers than him. He accused MC Stan of spreading lies.

Check out Abdu Rozik's video below:

