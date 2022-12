The latest buzz is that Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai are dating. Yes, the two worked together in Balika Vadhu 2 and are quite close. He was seen at her birthday bash which was attended by many some months back. Now, ETimes TV has reported that they are dating. A source told the paper that Randeep Rai and Shivangi Joshi bonded well during the making of Balika Vadhu 2. They stayed in touch after that. It seems they have been dating for three months. The source has informed that the two have been seen outside each other's buildings quite a number of times. It seems they also go to the gym together if time permits. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai beauty Shivangi Joshi drops bold pics online; fans say, ‘Yeh raat ko bijlee gir rahi hai’

But both the actors have denied the news to ETimes TV. Randeep Rai said that she is one of his few friends in Mumbai city. He maintained the "just friends" stance. Shivangi Joshi also said a similar thing. She said she had no idea where news of them being a couple came from. Shivangi Joshi was allegedly in a relationship with Mohsin Khan for a long time. The two were deeply loved as Kartik and Naira from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. It seems the two split after an alleged affair that lasted for close to a couple of years.

In 2021, she had reacted to the breakup news that often did the rounds in the media. She blasted some members of the press of misquoting her relating every statement to her alleged relationship with Mohsin Khan. Randeep Rai is still adored as Sameer Maheshwari from the show, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. He was also said to be very close to his co-star Ashi Singh. But in 2022, Ashi Singh said that Randeep and she were not close any more. She said they got bored of one another.