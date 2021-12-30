Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan make for one of the most-loved TV jodis in the country. They have a massive fan following who love them as Kaira - Kartik and Naira from . Recently, an article surfaced around Shivangi and Mohsin which reported that Shivangi allegedly finds it difficult to move on from her co-star. Shivangi and Mohsin were reported to be dating and eventually chose to remain friends. The article went viral soon enough as it seemed as Shivangi Joshi had opened up on her personal life and relationship. And now, Shivangi Joshi had offered a clarification on the whole thing. The Balika Vadhu 2 actress took to her social media handle and shared the screenshot of the article that courted the controversy. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2 SPOILER: Anand CONFRONTS Anandi on her marriage with Jigar; Maadi Maa THREATENS to take her away

Shivangi Joshi has said that she was misguided and her quotes were moulded as per convenience. The Begusari actress also announced a new project with Mohsin Khan and said that she will make an announcement about the same very soon, much to the surprise of Kaira shippers. "I said it's hard to MOVE ON from my then character Naira and not anyone else.

"The recent article about me has been misleading in many ways. Alot has been mentioned in the article but in an unorganised manner which has changed the totality of the news article and has been duly picked up and again misquoted by various media portals. Just want to say everything is good and happy in my life and for all Kaira fans, here's announcing Mohsin and my next association very very soon..so stay tuned everyone."

Clarifying her 'Move on' quote, she said, "I said it's hard to "Move On" from my then character Kaira." She shared more such quotes that were apparently misquoted: "I said "Time kaam milte hai toh mil nahi paate" for the team of Yeh Rishta and again not for anyone specific. I said about relationship and breakups in general when I was asked and once again it was not for anyone specific."

Shivangi also mentioned the 'Joshi asked to skip the question' statement saying, "Well yes I did because that interview was not supposed to be a personal one but a feature story on 2nd season of hit shows. It was never meant to be a personal life based interview and I think the journalist should have respected that, either should not have asked or atleast should not have published 'asking to skip a question' bit. Integrity matters in any profession!!"

So, Kaira and ShiVin shippers, are you happy as your fave couple will be coming together soon?