Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved actresses of telly town. She has given some amazing performances in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Begusarai, Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka and other shows. She is currently getting all the love for her role as Aradhana in Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka. She is paired opposite Kushal Tandon in the show. The show is getting all the love and so is Shivangi-Kushal. The actress has a massive fan following and she recently had a Q & A session on Instagram for her fans. She was asked many questions by her followers. One of the questions was on Ranbir Kapoor's film, Animal. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame Shivangi Joshi to Tejasswi Prakash: TV actresses' shocking oops moments will leave you stunned

Shivangi Joshi feels Animal is a violent film

Shivangi was asked whether she has watched Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal. Shivangi replied, "Yesss, I predicted its success but it was very violent. Performances were powerful. And what can you say about Ranbir Kapoor, he's a master at his craft." Also Read - ITA Awards 2023 nominees: Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Rupali Ganguly, or Adnan Khan? Who will win the top honours?

Take a look at Shivangi's answer here:

Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi reveals former cast created trouble on sets; netizens react

Trending Now

Shivangi was also asked, "Have you ever struggled with depression or anxiety? If so, how do you deal with it?" She replied, "That's a factor that is part of everyone's life. The answer is to stay positive and have faith in yourself. Every cloud has a silver lining..." She was also asked why she decided to cut her hair short. Shivangi shared that she met a hair specialist who advised her to cut it off. Due to constant hair styling her hair were thinning. She said that she is enjoying the change till her hair grows back.

A look at TV shows banned in Pakistan

Talking about the current episodes of Barsatein - Mausam Pyaar Ka. Aradhana is fighting between her feelings. She loves Reyansh but refuses to marry him. She decides to get married to Jay but Reyansh will not stop here. He has some plans and it seems he is going to have Aradhana back. This is a big story in TV news.