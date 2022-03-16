Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan make for one of the most loved on-screen jodis in Indian television. They are best known to play Naira Singhania and Kartik Goenka in . Shivangi and Mohsin are heavily shipped together by their fans. They recently collaborated on a song called, Teri Ada, which was a treat for all Kaira lovers. Their fans were heartbroken when Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. And now, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Shivangi has opened up on her bond with Mohsin Khan after Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2 actress Shivangi Joshi opens up on pay disparity; her struggles before a break on TV and more

While talking to the online entertainment portal Shivangi said that their fans gave them a lot of love over Teri Ada. On being asked about her equation with Mohsin, she said, "The equation has always been good. It's the same. Nothing has changed." Aww! Kaira fans would be on cloud nine after listening to this. Talking about them, Shivangi said the song Teri Ada was very meaningful for them both as their fans had been waiting to see them together again. And hence, they felt the song was a great opportunity to come together again and fulfil the wish of their fans.

Shivangi Joshi is currently seen as Anandi in 2. Earlier, Shivangi had opened up on leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and bidding adieu to her character Naira. She said, "I will forever be grateful for the boundless love & affection I have received while playing Naira and Sirat (especially Naira) in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. To Rajan Shahi Sir, To Star Plus, to the Show, to my Co-Stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest memories & moments I could have ever asked for. Without all of you, I wouldn't be the person I am today. It's rare to get a chance to be a part of something that's beautiful, historic, and incredible. And finally to our well-wishers, thank you for falling in love with Naira & Sirat and supporting our journey till the end. I'll miss this more than anything," quoted IWMBuzz.com.