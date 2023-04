Shivangi Joshi is a household name and enjoys a massive fan following across the country. Shivangi is best known for playing Naira in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She later appeared in another show called Balika Vadhu 2 as a grown-up Anandi. The show shut shop a couple of months later. Her latest stint was when she featured in a cameo appearance in Ekta Kapoor's show called Bekaboo. Shivangi has been having some time off now. And of late, there were reports that said that Shivangi has been in talks with Ekta Kapoor for a new show. There's an update on the same now. Also Read - Rupali Ganguly birthday bash: Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod, team Anupamaa, Shivangi Joshi and more join the actress' celebrations [View Pics]

Shivangi Joshi paired opposite Kushal Tandon?

Shivangi Joshi's fans, there's an interesting update on her work front. Shivangi Joshi is finalised for the lead role in Ekta Kapoor. Yes, you read that right. If reports are anything to go by, Shivangi will be seen in a role of a journalist. An ETimes report states that Shivangi will be paired opposite handsome hunk Kushal Tandon. Shivangi and Kushal's characters will be at loggerheads initially and eventually fall in love.

If reports were to be believed, even Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 beauty Disha Parmar was in talks for the role. But the report confirms, quoting a source that Shivangi has been finalised. It is said that in another 10 days, Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon will join the mock shoot. Let's see how things pan out. But it sure is an interesting pair.

Shivangi Joshi's last project

Shivangi Joshi was last seen in Bekaboo in which she played a dual role. Shivangi was seen opposite Zain Imam. There were rumours that Kushal Tandon was finalised for the lead role opposite Eisha Singh. However, the deal did not go through and they roped in Shalin Bhanot. Shalin was last seen in Bigg Boss 16. In other news, Shivangi Joshi recently made an appearance at Rajan Shahi and DKP-hosted Iftaar party. Shivangi is very close to Rajan Shahi and she has been celebrating Iftaari with the team for years now.

Are you excited to see Shivangi Joshi as a journalist and opposite Kushal Tandon?