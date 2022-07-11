Shivangi Joshi reveals being reduced to tears by senior actors on the sets of her first show; says they mocked her saying, 'Pata nahi kahan se le aate hain'

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved and popular stars of Indian TV. But she did not have it easy. Shivangi Joshi left a very comfortable life in Dehradun and came to Mumbai with her mom. The actress was in the ninth standard. In an interview with ETimes TV, she has spoken about how she faced harsh criticism in her early days. It seems she would give four to six auditions in a day. She has revealed how she was clueless about some of the jargon on TV sets, and would repeatedly ask the director. While the director did not scold her or pass any comments, the senior actors on the sets were not so kind. Also Read - Dhaakad, Anek, Jersey and more recent big Bollywood of 2022 that tanked miserably at the box office

She told ETimes that they said something that hurt her immensely. Shivangi Joshi reveals she went to her vanity van and wept a lot. She was quoted as telling ETimes TV, "Pata nahi Kahan se le aate hain, Sirf shakal dekh ke le aate hain, acting toh aati nahi, Humara time waste ho raha hai." It seems Shivangi Joshi's mom who was with her heard the comments, but did not react. She says her mom told her to work hard and with sincerity. She told ETimes that the same people cried when she was leaving the show. Shivangi Joshi told ETimes, "I remember on the last day of the shoot, the same people cried a lot that I am leaving the show. I was very hurt by the words."

She reveals that her initial plan was to become a choreographer but people made fun of the dream in her home town. This made her resolute to come to Mumbai and try her luck. Shivangi Joshi said her mom and she would ask people about audition spots. She said she did audition before bothering about what was the role or age group. It seems she got her first break after six months. It was for a Tamil ad.