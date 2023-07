TV is one of the most loved mediums and has a wide range of audience. The fanbase is often compared to those of film stars. Instagram has become a place for celebs to connect with their fans. And TV stars are quite active on social media. And this past week too, TV stars such as Nakuul Mehta, Shehnaaz Gill or Barsatein actress Shivangi Joshi kept fans glued to Instagram with their content. Let's meet this week's TV Instagrammers from the world of television. Also Read - Barsatein: Shivangi Joshi, Kushal Tandon's chemistry drives netizens crazy; say, 'We are melting' [Read Tweets]

Shweta Tiwari

Gorgeous beauty and Aparajita actress Shweta Tiwari shared a photoshoot in a black saree and fans felt she is giving a competition to her daughter Palak Tiwari. Palak's got it from her mama!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shweta Tiwari (@shweta.tiwari)

Rupali Ganguly

Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly shared two reel videos. One from the reel world yet real and one from the real world. In one she shared a reel with her cast members from Anupamaa on Makeba and one with her husband, enjoying the rainy season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt

Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are unwinding in Thailand. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 actress shared a video of herself swimming in the pool. On the other hand, Neil also shared a similar video and they both dished out couple goals and how!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aishwarya Sharma (@aisharma812)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neil Bhatt/अ‌‌‍दाकार (@bhatt_neil)

Shivangi Joshi

Barsatein actress Shivangi Joshi has been donning amazing sarees in her TV show. The actress grooved to Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahaani number What Jhumka? Uff, she looks so gorgeous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18)

Nakuul Mehta

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actor Nakuul Mehta shared a funny and goofy reel video of his morning routine from the sets. And it is a must-watch to make your Sunday better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Sumedh Mudgalkar/ Sumbul Touqeer Khan

Sumedh and Sumbul recently worked together in a music video called Sazishen. They got together for a dance video too. And when two dancers meet, you just cannot miss it, can you?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumedh Vasudev Mudgalkar (@beatking_sumedh)

Disha Parmar

Rahul Vaidya is being a doting husband to Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 beauty Disha Parmar. The actress is pregnant and Rahul pampered her by spoiling her with a lavish purchase. He gifted her a ROLEX! Check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

Shehnaaz Gill

Do you guys want to see how Shehnaaz Gill will look as a bride? Just check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Aria Sakaria

Who else misses Neil Bhatt with his two on-screen kids, Aria Sakaria aka Savi and Tanmay Rishi aka Vinayak? Here's a dose of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin nostalgia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aria Sakariya (@aria_sakaria)

Aditi Dev Sharma

Katha Ankahee beauty Aditi is so gorgeous. Just look at her recent video of Phero Na Najariya. Uss, the Patiala suit suits her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Sharma (@aditidevsharma)

Bhavika Sharma / Shakti Arora

It seems Savi and Ishan's relationship is going to be just like this reel video. Goofy yet cute. How cute are Shakti Arora and Bhavika Sharma?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakti Arora (@shaktiarora)

That's about it in the TV Instagrammers this week. See you in the next.