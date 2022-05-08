Shivangi Joshi, , Karan Kundrra, Tejasswi Prakash, , and more celebs have made it to our section of TV Instagrammers. It’s been a week and it was difficult to keep up with the ever so many posts. Today, TV celebs enjoy a lot more popularity than a lot of Bollywood celebrities. Also, their reels and photoshoots are so damn good, that they could easily beat a lot of stars. Since Sunday is here, we have compiled a list of celebrity posts that have won the title of Instagrammers of the week. Let's have a dekko at the TV Instagrammers of the week... Also Read - Neetu Kapoor opens up on trolls attacking her for enjoying life post Rishi Kapoor's demise; says, 'They want to see that crying widow'

Shivangi Joshi

and Balika Vadhu 2 fame Shivangi Joshi is one of the prettiest girls in the TV industry. She will be next seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 next. Shivangi Joshi seems to be a fan of the Bridgerton series. She recently did reel on 'what's your Bridgerton name.' Of course, it turned out all funny, but Shivangi looked really pretty. Also Read - Mother’s Day 2022: Esha Gupta thanks her mom for being her best friend; says, ‘You know everything from my first boyfriend to my first kiss’ [Exclusive]

Tejasswi Prakash

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash is currently the most popular name in the entertainment world. She recently joined Karan Kundrra on the sets of Lock Upp. Tejasswi is busy shooting for Naagin 6 right now. But she does drop some hot and sizzling pictures every often. Today, we are here with Teja's floral avatar in which she looked like a mesmerizing beauty from heaven. Also Read - Mother’s Day 2022: Poonam Pandey talks about her bond with her mom; 'I cannot imagine having a daughter like me' [Exclusive]

Rupali Ganguly

We have two of Rupali Ganguly's posts for TV Instagrammers. And both are with her co-star from Annupamaa. The first post is a MaAnday special reel. It is from Anu and Anuj's date to their college. Rupali and Gaurav grooved to Kitaben bahut si. The next post is Anu and Anupamaa in black for their date! Check out the posts below:

Karishma Sawant

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Karishma Sawant aka Aarohi has made it to the list as well. Karishma is quite new but she is doing a tremendous job as Aarohi. She shared a reel video of her look from the upcoming AbhiRa Ki Shaadi. Check it out below:

Karan Kundrra

Karan is busy shooting for Lock Upp and Dance Deewane Juniors. On his second show, Karan had a guest, joining. Karan was bowled over after meeting Ranveer in person. He heaped praises on him saying, "@ranveersingh you are a super star not just on screen but in every legit maddd crazzzy spectacular way possible.. love you babaaaaa keep shining..!!"

Ankita Lokhande went way with the eye make-up. Though she got trolled for that, Ankita aced her look.

Rashami Desai

Another Naagin actress on the list! Rashami Desai is setting Instagram on fire with her amazing photoshoots. Her latest one in a white strapless gown is just fantastic. The make-up and hair, everything is perfect!

You'd know her as the simpleton but gorgeous Priya from 2. But Disha Parmar is quite hot and happening in real life. Recently, Disha conducted a gorgeous photoshoot for a magazine cover. She looked pretty!!!

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's Eid pictures were a treat for all the JasLy fans. The two lovebirds have been dating since Bigg Boss 14 days and are going strong every day.

The Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actress Erica Fernandes also made news for her Eid look. Her's was kinda similar to 's Eid look for 's sister Arpita's bash.

That's all in the TV Instagrammers section of the day this week!