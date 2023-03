Bekaboo actress Shivangi Joshi is now in hospital. It seems she has been admitted due to a kidney infection. The actress said she has been unwell since a couple of days. The road to recovery has started for the actress. Shivangi Joshi is playing a Pari on the show Bekaboo. She will be paired with Zain Imam. She is the fairy who takes on the Rakshas. Later, the characters of Zain and Shivangi are reincarnated as Eisha Singh and Shalin Bhanot. Her promo generated immense buzz. Also Read - Jennifer Winget, Disha Parmar, Shivangi Joshi and other TV actresses who are known to be extremely choosy about scripts

Shivangi Joshi has got get well soon messages from fans and friends. She wrote that this is a reminder that health is critical in life. The actress posed with a tender green coconut in her hand. She wrote that she has had kidney infection but wants everyone to know that with the support of family, friends, the doctors, the hospital staff and grace of God, I'm feeling better. Shraddha Arya commented, "Oh Noooo…. Get well soon Princess! Really! Lots of love and healing to you," while Dheeraj Dhoopar commented, "Hey take care n get well soon .. sending all the love n care to you." Mohit Malik, Stebin Ben, Rubina Dilaik, Reem Sameer Shaikh and Shweta Tiwari have also wished her a quick recovery.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the top actresses of the TV industry. Two years back, she got diagnosed with dengue and took quite some time to recover. The Dehradun girl was last seen on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. She did not have a long journey on the show. Shivangi Joshi fans are worried but this post could give some relief. Bekaboo is coming on TV from March 17, 2023. Fans are gaga over the look of Shalin Bhanot who is looking so youthful.