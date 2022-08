Shivin Narang recently featured in a music video with actress Ridhi Dogra. Titled Barsaat Ho Jayee, Shivin Narang and Ridhi Dogra are winning hearts with their amazing chemistry. This is Shivin and Ridhi's first collaboration and fans are already loving their chemistry. Recently, in an interview, Shivin was asked to name his favourite co-stars. And he took the names of two of the popular TV beauties and it does not include the name of Jennifer Winget, his Beydhadh 2 co-star. Can you guess which two TV beauties would be Shivin Narang's favourite costars? Read on to know more. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash to Jennifer Winget: Barsaat Ho Jaaye actor Shivin Narang shares amazing on-screen chemistry with these popular queens of TV

Shivin Narang names his favourite costars

The Suvreen Guggal Topper of the Year actor was a little skeptical to answer the question as it would be like playing favourites. We guess he wouldn't have wanted to miff any of his costars. He tried to dodge it, saying, that everyone is very unique in their own way. Shivin Narang talked about his chemistry with Ridhi Dogra in Barsaat Ho Jaye. Shivin talked about his previous music videos and said that he has worked on two music videos with Naagin 6 beauty Tejasswi Prakash and Sirf Tum actress Eisha Singh, both. Three of the songs got an amazing response from the fans and were hits too. Shivin and Eisha recently collaborated again. "So, I think, I can take both their names if you talk about my favourite costars," he told India Forums. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Shivin Narang, Vivian Dsena, Munawar Faruqui and more; these 7 celebs confirmed for Salman Khan's show? [View Pics]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shivin Narang (@shivin7)

Shivin has worked with Tejasswi on Sunn Zara and Fakira. He has worked on two songs with Eisha, one of which is Main Tera Ho Gaya. The second song might be out soon. Shivin's fans would be super excited for the same. On TV, Shivin Narang's chemistry with each of his costars have been widely appreciated. Moreso with Jennifer Winget who starred in Beydhah 2. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash's co-stars are all smitten by her charm; TejRan fans tease Karan Kundrra – watch video

Advertisement

Shivin heads to Bollywood

Meanwhile, on his work front, Shivin Narang is waiting for his Bollywood debut which is Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna, Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta and others. The cast and crew wrapped up the film a couple of months ago.