Shoaib Ibrahim is right now the happiest man you will find as his sister Saba is getting married and the actor cannot contain his happiness. He has been posting some adorable pictures and videos from his sister Saba's wedding functions and the latest video that he shared has made everyone emotional and how. This video of Shoaib dancing along with wife and television actor Dipika Kakkar for his sister Saba is the best thing you will watch on the internet today. Aren't they the adorable brother and sisters-in-law that everyone wants to have in life? Saba is clearly the lucky one.

Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar dance their heart out at sister Saba's wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

Shoaib who lovingly calls his sister Nanhi Pari shared haldi ceremony pictures that broke the internet as it went viral within few hours. The excited and happy brother Shoaib is enjoying every bit of wadding festivities of his sister Saba and these pictures and videos will melt your heart.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

This video of Shoaib and Dipika dancing at sister Saba's wedding in baarat is just the perfect bhaiya and bhabhi goals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

Dipika Kakar got married to Shoaib Ibrahim and ever since then she has been happily living with him and accepted all his culture and tradition with heart. While Dipika and Shoaib often face criticism for doing inter cultural wedding. But they have often ignored the negativity in their live and it only shows how happy their are with each other. Shoaib and Dipika are one of the most loved couple in television industry and their fans call them couple goals.