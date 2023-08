The festival of Raksha Bandhan, which took place on August 30th, was celebrated enthusiastically all over the country, including in the entertainment industry. Popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated this special occasion with his siblings and shared the joyous moments on social media. Also Read - Dipika Kakar celebrates birthday with baby Ruhaan; gets GUCCI scarf and more expensive gifts from hubby Shoaib Ibrahim

Shoaib Ibrahim celebrates Raksha Bandhan.



Raksha Bandhan is a festival where sisters tie a sacred thread called "Rakhi" around their brother's wrist, and in return, the brother promises to protect and care for the sister throughout their lives. Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated this festival with his sister and well-known YouTuber Saba Ibrahim, along with their cousins Riza and Rehan. They were all captured in a photo where Shoaib and Rehan proudly displayed the rakhis on their wrists. Also Read - Dipika Kakar REVEALS who Ruhaan looks like; plans a special surprise for Shoaib Ibrahim as Ajooni completes a year

shares a picture with a tied rakhi in hand.

Shoaib shared this heartwarming picture on his Instagram account with a message wishing everyone a happy Raksha Bandhan filled with love and happiness. Shoaib, looking dashing in a black jacket, posed beside his sister Saba, who looked beautiful in a red suit. His bond is strong not only with Saba but also with their cousins Riza and Rehan, as is often evident in the actor's vlogs.

Recently became a father.

Shoaib Ibrahim is married to Deepika Kakkar, a well-known actress from the TV show 'Sasural Simar Ka.' The couple recently became parents to a son named Ruhaan Ibrahim, and they frequently share adorable glimpses of their son on social media platforms. The image of Shoaib and his family celebrating Raksha Bandhan showcases the importance of this festival in strengthening family bonds and spreading love.