Finally, the Sasural Simar Ka duo Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have announced that they are expecting their first child together. The two love birds have been married since 2018 and have been dating each other for a while before that. While Shoaib has been working in the TV show right now, called Ajooni, the actress has been staying home and taking care of the home. They have been sharing their lives with their fans via vlogs but for the last couple of days, Shoaib and Dipika did not put out anything. They have revealed the reason for the same. Also Read - From Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh to Dipika Kakar-Shoaib Ibrahim: Celeb couples who ace at the twinning game

Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar make the pregnancy announcement

The sweethearts Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar posted a very sweet pregnancy announcement video online. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were twinning in white and were emotional, happy and nervous at the same time. The pregnancy announcement by Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim has been going viral in Entertainment News right now. Shoaib revealed that a lot of elders and also the doctor asked Dipika and him to keep silent. Also Read - Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actress Dipika Kakar gifts herself a swanky car; Shoaib Ibrahim has the sweetest message - view pic

Dipika Kakar shares that there was a lot of excitement and they were also scared about the announcement as well. Everyone, they shared the happy news with also asked them to not reveal the news so soon. They did not want to lie to their fans and hence, they did not reveal anything about Dipika's pregnancy before. Also Read - Dipika Kakar birthday special: 7 romantic pictures of the TV diva with Shoaib Ibrahim that will make you smile

Shoaib Ibrahim-Dipika Kakar makes a shocking revelation

Shoaib Ibrahim made a shocking revelation in the vlog that last year in February-March Dipika had a miscarriage. The Sasural Simar Ka actress suffered a miscarriage after 6 months of conceiving the baby. After that, they felt a lot more scared and there were people talking about Dipika gaining weight and trolling her. Shoaib and Dipika believe that their fans will understand the reason why they did not make the announcement before.

Watch Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's pregnancy announcement video here:



Dipika also revealed how she shared the news with Shoaib and his mother's reaction who was equally scared about the pregnancy since it was not long before the actress had suffered from a miscarriage.