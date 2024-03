Ramadan begins today and just before the big festival, Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar along with their son, Ruhaan, came back to Mumbai. The trio had been on their first Dubai trip together. Shoaib has been sharing vlogs on his YouTube channel about the same. And he has shared another new vlog just a couple of hours ago. The couple is celebrating their first Ramadan with Ruhaan. The vlogs feature their return from Dubai, Ruhaan relaxing and chilling move and his first Chand Mubarak wish.

Shoaib Ibrahim, Dipika Kakar bring gifts for everyone from Dubai; cannot stop gushing over Ruhaan during the return trip

In the new vlog shared by Shoaib Ibrahim, we saw them going on a shopping trip in Dubai on their last day. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib took Ruhaan along with them. Ruhaan was admiring the views in the mall in Dubai. They shopped from Balmain and more from the mall for everyone. While returning, we saw Ruhaan to be in a very chilled-out mood. While they were all waiting for their flight at the Dubai airport, Dipika and Shoaib were getting entertained by Ruhaan in the lounge area. Ruhaan sat as though he was posing. He seemed in a very cheerful mood, unlike the day when they left for Dubai. Shoaib and Dipika also entertained Ruhaan.

We also saw Dipika and Shoaib meeting everyone after returning from Dubai. They rested for a day and later distributed gifts they brought for everyone in the house including helpers. Shoaib watched the moon and he and Dipika went to meet and wish everyone Chand Mubarak. They also went to meet Saba and gave her and her husband gifts.

Watch this video here:

Ruhaan slept throughout their Ramadan wishes

Ruhaan was sleeping while Dipika and Shoaib met everyone in the family exchanging wishes and greetings. Shoaib and Dipika were pretty excited as it was Ruhaan's first Ramadan. However, their laadsahab was soundly asleep. But when he woke up, he was ever so fresh and met his mom and dad and exchanged Ramadan and Chand Mubarak greetings. Dipika mimicked Chand Mubarak wish on Ruhaan's behalf and his adorable expressions are worth melting for.

Watch Ruhaan wishing everyone Chand Mubarak here:



Dipika and Shoaib ended the video by urging everyone to be kind and spread happiness and love to everyone.