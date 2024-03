Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim are no strangers to trolls and heavy criticism. Time and again, both husband and wife have faced much harsh criticism. The Sasural Simar Ka actors have earlier stated that initially the trolling bothered them, but now they have become accustomed to it and are least bothered by what the haters say. However, trolls crossed every line when they didn't even spare their son Ruhaan and mercilessly trolled him when he was born. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 star finally opens up about what he felt when his newborn son was mercilessly trolled. Also Read - Dipika Kakar gets fat shamed as she makes her latest appearance with Shoaib Ibrahim; netizens wonder if she is pregnant again

Shoaib Ibrahim hits back at trolls attacking his son Ruhaan when he was just born

Last year, when Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar Ibrahim's son was born, trolls vehemently bashed the child. While some stated that the child was not good-looking, others stated that he didn't look normal. The newborn also received a lot of love, but at the same time, he was subjected to harsh criticism. Both Dipika and Shoaib never spoke about the trolling of their newborn son. However, in a recent Q&A session with fans, Shoaib Ibrahim finally opened up about what he went through when his newborn baby was trolled. Also Read - Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 winner Manisha will NOT participate in a dance reality show again; says 'Ganga naha liye'

A fan asked him, 'People used to troll a lot about Ruhaan when he was born. How did you handle the situation?' Shoaib, in his reply, said, 'By trolling a newborn baby, those people showed their mentality, and why feel things which are said by such people. Their trolling doesn't affect us, neither does their harsh criticism make even a bit of difference in our lives. Also, somewhere down the line, trolling is a sign that we are doing good in life, as I always say that be it positive or negative, people only talk about those who are doing something in life.' Check out Shoaib Ibrahim's answer below.

While Dipika Kakar is in no mood to return to acting after embracing motherhood, Shoaib is speculated to be a part of Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 14.