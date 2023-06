One of TV's adored couples Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are going to be parents soon. Their little one is expected to arrive in the first half of July 2023. Dipika Kakar is now taking care of her health. She developed gestational diabetes and hence had to be extra careful. The actress is being pampered by her loved ones and is enjoying this phase immensely. Shoaib Ibrahim has shared a pic where we can see him hugging the baby bump of the actress. It is one from their Eid celebrations. Dipika Kakar is wearing a red dress by designer Anuradha Khurana. Take a look at the pic.... Also Read - Dipika Kakar recalls how miscarriage hit her very badly says, 'It took time…’

Fans cannot wait for the little one. Some are speculating that it could be a boy given that her baby bump is quite big. It is being said that Shoaib Ibrahim might take leave for a few days to be with his baby and wife after the delivery. Also Read - Dipika Kakar reacts to reports of her quitting TV after embracing motherhood; claims she's been misunderstood

Dipika Kakar made news when her statement was misconstrued as she is planning to quit TV after giving birth to her child. This also led to some trolling. People said that she was a doormat and what not. The actress said that she has been misunderstood. Dipika Kakar said that she has worked hard for so many years. Now, she wants to give some time to her child. But she said that if she got good work she might consider returning to the sets earlier than what she feels. But she said that she wants to be there for her child as it grows up and savor all the moments. Also Read - Before Dipika Kakar, these actresses took a long break or quit acting after becoming a mother

Dipika Kakar became a household name after Sasural Simar Ka. She has been on shows like , Nach Baliye, Qayamat Ki Raat and Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum as well. In fact, fans loved Karan V Grover and she in KHKT.