Shoaib Ibrahim, known for his work in popular TV shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Jeet Gayi Toh Piya Morey and Ishq Mein Marjawan, as also for participating in the reality show, Nach Baliye 8, is presently one of the happiest people on the planet. Why? Well the TV star has just fulfilled his long-cherished dream of purchasing his own property in Mumbai 13 years after first landing in the grand albeit costly city – no mean feat by any stretch of the imagination, especially if said property is your dream home like Shoaib Ibrahim proclaims it to be. In fact, he's so beside himself with joy, that the actor has uploaded a video for his fans declaring the news along with Dipika Kakkar, who's beaming with pride for her husband.

Shoaib Ibrahim can be heard saying in the video, "I want to share some good news with you all. I've finally bought my own property in Mumbai. I came to Mumbai in 2009 and finally in 2022, I've managed to buy a house. The 13 year old dream is now going to get fulfilled. Main Mumbai mein ek property le raha hoon apne naam se (At this moment, wife Dipika Kakkar, who also was his Sasural Simar Ka costar, flashes a wide grin, hugs him, and calls him, 'Cute.'). The most important thing is that I am buying this house for my mother."

Dipika, who's seated right beside her man throughout the video like a proud wife, adds, "The building and flat where we are staying, the best part about it is that we bought my first property in Mumbai which is this flat. And when Shoaib shifted Ammi and everyone to Mumbai, the flat which is below ours was available on rent and we took it. From that time till now, Ammi and everyone have been staying in that same flat on rent."

Congratulations, Shoaib and Dipika.