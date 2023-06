Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were blessed with a premature baby boy recently, and the actor, who is becoming a fate, is elated for this happiness and is back to work. While addressing the media, he informed the audience about Dipika being absolutely fine and revealing that his newborn son is in an incubator and sought all the blessings for him. Dipika and Shoaib have been longing to become parents for quite some time now, and they are blessed with their first child. Right now, they're only praying that he'll get good and healthy soon. While Dipika, who delivered her baby, is doing fine, is still in the hospital, and is waiting to get discharged after their baby is removed from the incubator. She is praying for the little one's good health. Also Read - Here’s how Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were prepping to welcome their baby

Watch the video of Shoaib Ibrahim seeking prayers for his newborn premature son reveals he is in incubator.

Sharing the news of the arrival of their baby boy Dipika took to her social mead account and wrote, " Alhamdulillah today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. Its a premature delivery nothing much to worry. Keep us in yours prayers". Dipika and Shoaib are the power couple of TV industry and they have a huge fan following and their fans are whole heartedly praying for their baby to be healthy and get back home soon.

Dipika who is head over heels in LOVE with her hubby Shoaib ad called him the best father to be just a day ahead of hsi deivery as she hsraed an adirable birtdya post fr him. " Har Dua Me Aapka Naam Hai …in alfaazon se badhkar kuch nahi hai to explain what u mean to me … and with time aapki mohabbat ne meri zindagi ko sirf aur zyaada khoobsurat banaya hai… Aur ab ye safar saath aur zyaada khoobsurat hone wala hai yesss papa to be… cant wait to see u as a father… u have been the best son.. the best brother, the best husband & now Inshallah u will be the best Father". We cannot wait to have a glimpse of the little one.