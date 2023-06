Sasural Simar Ka couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar welcomed their baby boy on June 21. It was a premature delivery and the baby has been in NICU since then. New dad Shoaib Ibrahim has been keeping his fans updated about the actress and their son's health. In a recent VLog, he revealed that their son's health is improving with each passing day and they are hoping that they will be able to bring their little one home soon. Now, in the latest video, Shoaib Ibrahim has revealed why Dipika Kakar is still in hospital. Also Read - Dipika Kakar’s heartfelt reaction after becoming mommy to a baby boy proves how much she craved to become a mother [Watch video]

Why is Dipika Kakar still in the hospital?

It has been around a week since delivery and Dipika Kakar has not been discharged yet. Talking about the same, Shoaib Ibrahim revealed that she is in the hospital because she has to give her milt to the baby. He shared that they live in Mira Road and the hospital is in Bandra. It is inconvenient to get milk thrice a day and so, Dipika Kakar is still in the hospital. In the video, he said, "Day by day, there is a lot of improvement in the baby. The only reason why there is a delay in Dipika's discharge is because she has to give her milk to the baby. Though doctor said that we could bring it, but we live in Mira Road and the hospital is in Bandra, it would be very time consuming. Delivering milk thrice a day is practically not possible. That's why we are still here."

The video also shared Shoaib Ibrahim's mother and families reaction to the birth of their son. The actor also revealed that Dipika Kakar remained strong through the procedure and was rather smiling all the time. Dipika Kakar shared that she had a gut feeling that she would have a son. The actor mentioned that the baby may remain in the hospital for a few more days but there is nothing to worry about.

Check out Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's video below:

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim's happiness is clearly visible through the videos shared. The couple has embraced parenthood with utmost grace, affection and love.