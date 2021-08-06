Shoaib Ibrahim shares a pic from Dipika Kakar's low-key birthday celebration amidst his father's health issues

Sasural Simar Ka actress Dipika Kakar turns a year older today. The actress had a low key birthday celebration at home. As we know, her father-in-law was hospitalised some days back after he suffered a stroke. While he is out of the ICU, the health issues continue. This has kept Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar very busy. This is why they did a low-key cake cutting at home. Shoaib has shared a picture on social media for their fans. We know how family-oriented Dipika Kakar is, so we can understand that she is not in the mood to celebrate. In the pic, we can see her in a simple white and blue suit. Also Read - Dipika Kakar Birthday Special: 5 reasons why the Sasural Simar Ka actress is a woman we did like to befriend

The couple are one of the most adored in TV town. Dipika Kakar made a guest appearance on Sasural Simar Ka 2 as Badi Simar who is given the job of finding perfect bahus for the sons of the Bharadwaj family. But her stint on the show is over now. Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim got married in 2018. When the actress changed her name to Faiza after her wedding, there was quite a lot of discussion in the media. But she did not talk about it.

We hope that Dipika Kakar's father-in-law recovers soon and the she is back to her bubbly self. We wish the actress a very happy birthday!