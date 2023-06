The TV industry's most popular couple Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar recently embraced parenthood. It was on June 21 that Shoiab Ibrahim shared the news of the arrival of their son. A day after Shoaib Ibrahim's birthday, Dipika Kakar gave birth to their son through C-section. The actor shared that it is a premature birth and the baby is on an incubator. The baby arrived a few weeks earlier than anticipated. After almost a week, Shoaib Ibrahim has now shared a picture with his wife Dipika Kakar from the hospital. Also Read - Before Bigg Boss OTT 2 star Akanksha Puri, these contestants were termed as 'FAKE' on Salman Khan show

Taking to his Instagram account, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a picture that see Dipika Kakar smiling. In the caption, he wrote that their parenthood journey has begun. Dipika Kakar who is still recovering appears healthy and fine. Gauahar Khan, Alisha Panwar, Deepak Thakur and many others congratulated the couple. Their fans dropped heart emojis and smileys to express their love for them.

Check out the picture shared by Shoaib Ibrahim below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shoaib Ibrahim (@shoaib2087)

Shoaib Ibrahim gives health update of the baby

Prior to this, Shoaib Ibrahim shared a video on his YouTube channel giving out health updates of his little one to fans. In the video, he shared that the baby is getting better by each passing day and doctors are quite sure that they will be able to take the baby home pretty soon. "Yes, it is a premature delivery and so the baby is in NICU, under observation. But, day by day we can see improvement in the baby, and doctors are very confident that baby will be fine soon and we can take him home," he said. Dipika Kakar also joined Shoaib Ibrahim in the video and sweetly called their baby 'chottu'. She said that they are allowed to meet the baby twice a day. Emotional Shoaib Ibrahim stated that it is not good to see your baby in such a state but it is still an energy booster whenever they get to meet him. Dipika Kakar also revealed that even she was a premature baby and that she had a gut feeling that she would have a baby boy. Shoaib Ibrahim also shared that he was ready to quit the show Anjooni to spend more time with Dipika and baby.

Check out Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakar's video below:

BollywoodLife congratulates the couple and we wish happiness and health to the baby.